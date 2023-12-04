Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRGE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

CRGE traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 132,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,131. Charge Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%.

In related news, Director Justin Deutsch purchased 105,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $48,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,080,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,877.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $78,744. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

