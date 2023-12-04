Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Down 8.3% in November

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cheer Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSMGW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,563. Cheer has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

