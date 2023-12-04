Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Down 8.3% in November

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cheer Stock Performance
NASDAQ GSMGW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,563. Cheer has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Cheer Company Profile
