Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMMB shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Further Reading

