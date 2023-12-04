Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Down 5.6% in November

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.77. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $62.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

