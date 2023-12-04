CHI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 750,000 Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Black Diamond Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,517,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,931,743.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 181,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.55. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

