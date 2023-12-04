CHI Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,769 shares during the quarter. Rallybio comprises 0.9% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned 1.44% of Rallybio worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rallybio by 312.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLYB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

RLYB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. 24,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,244. Rallybio Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Rallybio Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

