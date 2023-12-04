CHI Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139,402 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.1% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

CRVS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. 86,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,700. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

