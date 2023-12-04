CHI Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

CHI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707,753 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics comprises 0.0% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

FRLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.