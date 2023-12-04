CHI Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

CHI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866,263 shares during the quarter. Precision BioSciences accounts for 0.3% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of Precision BioSciences worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 175,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 425,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,455. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 189.47% and a negative net margin of 140.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 125,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

