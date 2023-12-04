CHI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 230,938 Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Graphite Bio makes up about 0.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 8,538,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,954 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 823,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 3,311.3% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 969,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 941,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GRPH traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,967. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Graphite Bio Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

