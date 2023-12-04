CHI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 788,740 Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 788,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Hookipa Pharma accounts for 0.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 1.44% of Hookipa Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 206.4% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,666,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,794 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,890 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Price Performance
Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 120,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hookipa Pharma
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hookipa Pharma
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Pure Storage stock fumbles for a rare buying opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 energy drink makers to wake up your portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.