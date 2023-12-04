CHI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 788,740 Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 788,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Hookipa Pharma accounts for 0.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 1.44% of Hookipa Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 206.4% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,666,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,794 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,890 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 120,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 336.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

