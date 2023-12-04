Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Update

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 8,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.3 %

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

