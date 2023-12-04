Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 25.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.