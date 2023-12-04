China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,547,400 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,025,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,824.7 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

CHEAF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

Further Reading

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

