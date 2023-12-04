China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,547,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,025,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,824.7 days.
China Eastern Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.32 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34.
About China Eastern Airlines
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Eastern Airlines
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Own Dollar General? Hurry and take this advice before earnings
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.