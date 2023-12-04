China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,547,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,025,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,824.7 days.

China Eastern Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.32 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

