Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Critical Contrast

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 14.82% 7.52% 3.40% Vimeo 2.04% 2.39% 1.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $659.93 million 5.20 $94.48 million $0.32 26.38 Vimeo $433.03 million 1.42 -$79.59 million $0.05 73.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.1% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chindata Group and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 79.05%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Chindata Group.

About Chindata Group

(Get Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, and tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.