Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Up 10.2% in November

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $114.31. 641,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

