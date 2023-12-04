ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Critical Comparison

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Bank of New York Mellon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $89.13 million 2.18 $23.64 million $3.01 8.55 Bank of New York Mellon $16.76 billion 2.24 $2.57 billion $4.26 11.43

Profitability

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 21.32% 12.98% 0.92% Bank of New York Mellon 11.81% 11.84% 1.02%

Volatility and Risk

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of New York Mellon 1 4 4 0 2.33

ChoiceOne Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $52.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

