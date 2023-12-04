Christopher J. Boever Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $10,045.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 31,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,445. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

Featured Articles

