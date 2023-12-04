CIBC Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$110.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$107.50.

TSE STN opened at C$101.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$63.38 and a 12-month high of C$101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.2231405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

