CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CION. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 883,149.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 447,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CION traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.79. 327,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. CION Investment has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $585.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 137.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.