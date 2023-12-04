Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.20. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,789,974 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $771.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

