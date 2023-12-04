Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,930,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 44,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,441,861. The stock has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

