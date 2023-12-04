CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.03. CI&T shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 2,771 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

CI&T Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $675.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $5,782,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth $2,304,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth $1,573,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

