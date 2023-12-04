Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $200,515.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $200,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,997.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $451,440.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 36,200 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $851,062.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $91,840.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,476.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $52,923.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $126,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,037.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $320,160.75.

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00.

Citi Trends Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,845. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRN

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.