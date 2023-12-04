Citigroup Boosts THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $108.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 407,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after acquiring an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in THOR Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

