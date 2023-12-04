Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $47.14. 5,856,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,400,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.