Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Up 9.7% in November

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 22,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,910. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

