City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.52

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.52 and last traded at $100.97, with a volume of 88405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in City by 71.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in City by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in City by 66.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in City by 148.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

