Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Clarus Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.23. 218,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,155. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.44%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

