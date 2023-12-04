CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.99

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1432419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

CleanSpark Stock Up 21.6 %

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

