Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLFD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Clearfield by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 556,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.