Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms have weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.
Shares of CLFD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 556,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
