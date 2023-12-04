ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 401,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on CLIR
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CLIR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.15. 41,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,526. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
