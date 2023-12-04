ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 401,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLIR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.15. 41,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,526. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

