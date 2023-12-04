Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.14. 221,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 768,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,793,333 shares of company stock valued at $273,924,092 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

