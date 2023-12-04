Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,729. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $35.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.65%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

