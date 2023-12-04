Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 47,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,967. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

