Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 47,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,967. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.43.
Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Equity Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.