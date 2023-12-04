CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,879 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $220.66. 362,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,768. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

