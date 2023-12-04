CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in November

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period.

CNFinance Price Performance

CNF stock remained flat at $2.15 during trading on Friday. 20,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,566. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 558.75 and a quick ratio of 468.78.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

