CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

CNHI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.94. 7,131,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,960. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.57.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.