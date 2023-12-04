CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 498,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 125,047 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

