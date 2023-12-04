Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $746.02

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $746.02 and last traded at $745.08, with a volume of 17791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $726.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $664.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.46. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.