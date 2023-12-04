Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $64.97 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

