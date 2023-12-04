Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 3,443,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,655,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 19,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,044 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 592,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

