Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Raised to C$92.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 83.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco from C$58.00 to C$53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Cogeco stock traded up C$1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$50.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.51. The firm has a market cap of C$703.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.35. Cogeco has a 12-month low of C$44.62 and a 12-month high of C$68.47.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

