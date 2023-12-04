Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $122,304.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.40. 201,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

