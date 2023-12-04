Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Up 13.1% in November

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 693,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 22.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cohu by 12.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth about $753,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 166.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 404,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

COHU stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. 76,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

