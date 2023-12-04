Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Jennifer Daniels Sells 3,800 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.99. 4,154,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,703. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.