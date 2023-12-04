Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Up 13.1% in November

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.9 days. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 117,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,454. The company has a market capitalization of $850.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.