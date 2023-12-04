Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

