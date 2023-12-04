Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

CVGI stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commercial Vehicle Group

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

